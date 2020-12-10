40 charged in largest federal racketeering conspiracy in South Carolina history

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Forty people have been charged in connection with the largest federal racketeering conspiracy in South Carolina history, according to United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr.

The indictment alleges inmates with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) — often by contraband cellphones — orchestrated murder, kidnapping, firearms distribution and an international drug operation, according to McCoy.

A grand jury charged 17 people with conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, which was designed to eliminate organized crime. Several alleged crimes were charged under the Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering (VICAR) statute.

Twenty-four of the 40 people were charged in an initial indictment in the case for conduct related to their roles in the enterprise’s drug trafficking operation, McCoy said.

“The defendants allegedly operated a violent and lucrative drug enterprise on behalf of the Insane Gangster Disciples while incarcerated,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian C. Rabbitt said. “The department is committed to investigating and prosecuting gang-related crimes no matter where they occur, including holding those accountable who engage in criminal activity while in prison.”

“To anyone who would try to harm the people of South Carolina with violence, intimidation or extortion: we are coming after you wherever you are,” McCoy said.

The case began in 2017 as an investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine and the illegal sale of firearms. The investigation eventually became focused on the Insane Gangster Disciples (IGD), which is a branch of the nationwide gang, Folk Nation, according to McCoy.

The indictment says several IGD members — while they were inmates — ran a drug empire from prison with the assistance of people on the outside, McCoy said. Several members are accused of ordering violent retaliation for anyone who they thought were passing along information to law enforcement.

McCoy believes the violent acts, including murder and kidnapping, happened by IGD members outside of jail.

The 101-page indictment alleges members of the gang committed or conspired to commit armed robbery, extortion, arson, assault and battery, drug trafficking, money laundering, and obstruction of justice, McCoy said.

“As alleged in the indictments, illegal cell phones enabled these inmates to operate a sophisticated, international drug trafficking ring from inside prison walls,” Director of SCDC Bryan Stirling said. “We cannot ensure the public is safe from criminals until states are allowed to jam cell phone signals. We need Congress to act on this pressing public safety issue and schedule a hearing on the Cellphone Jamming Reform Act.”

The following people have been charged for conduct related to their alleged roles in RICO conspiracy and/or related crimes:

Matthew J. Ward (aka “Bones”), 36, of Lexington

Rebecca Martinez, 33, of Lexington

Cynthia Rooks, 52, of Lexington

Richard Ford, 62, of Lexington

Amber Hoffman, 26, of Lexington

Samuel Dexter Judy, 29, of Lexington

Brian Bruce, 48, of West Columbia

Montana Barefoot, 25, of Lexington

John Johnson, 36, of Gaston

Kelly Still, 43, of Windsor

Benjamin Singleton, 46, of Lexington

Kayla Mattoni, 38, of Lexington

Alexia Youngbllod, 38, of Lexington

Clifford Kyzer, 35, of Lexington

Kelly Jordan, 34, of Williamston

Mark Edward Slusher, 46, of Lexington

Robert Figueroa, 43, of WEst Columbia

Tiffanie Brooks, 36, of Columbia

Crystal Nicole Bright, 40, of Lexington

Brittney Shae Stephens, 32, of Anderson

Arian Grace Jeane, 26, of Greenville

Lisa Marie Costello, 43, of Gaffney

Aaron Corey Sprouse, 29, of Gaffney

Matthew Edward Clark, 41, of York

James Robert Peterson (aka “Man Man”), 32, of Gaffney

Edward Gary Akridge (aka “G9 the Don”, “Eddie Boss”), 28, of Greenville

Aaron Michael Carrion (aka “Cap G”), 28, of Lexington

Heather Henderson Orrick, 33, of Greenville

Virginia Ruth Ryall, 43, of Gastonia, North Carolina

Lisa Marie Bolton, 32, of Dallas, North Carolina

Catherine Amanda Ross, 28, of Gaffney

Brandon Lee Phillips (aka “Lil B”), 36, of Gaffney

Billy Wayne Ruppe, 55, of Gaffney

Windy Brooke George, 21, of Gaffney

Juan Rodriguez (aka “Fat Boy”), 40, of Woodruff

Jonathan Eugene Merchant (aka “Merck”), 27, of Laurens

Joshua Lee Scott Brown, 23, of Greenville

Jennifer Sorgee, 36, of Easley

Alex Blake Payne, 28, of Greenville

Sally Williams Burgess (aka “Cricket”), 37, of Greenville

Ward, Peterson, Akridge, and Rodriguez were serving sentences in prison at the time they were accused of crimes, McCoy said.

Every person faces a potential penalty of life in prison. The people charged with murder in aid of racketeering and kidnapping in aid of racketeering also faces life in prison. Additional penalties apply for anyone charged with firearms crimes, drug crimes, robbery, and assault.

Law enforcement seized about 40 kilograms of methamphetamine, more than 130 firearms, and quantities of heroin and fentanyl, according to McCoy.

