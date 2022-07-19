GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A four-year-old girl was found dead Tuesday afternoon in the woods behind a Greenville County home.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a home on Chevy Chase Boulevard around 2:20 p.m. for a report of a missing child.

A short time after they arrived, deputies were able to find the child’s body in the woods behind the home.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the death is being investigated as suspicious and the girl died sometime Tuesday.

There’s no word yet on how she died. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.