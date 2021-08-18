3 students at South Carolina high school shot in drive-by during dismissal

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three students were shot Wednesday in a drive-by shooting during dismissal at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, according to a message on the school’s website.

The three students were injured when shots were fired from a vehicle, according to the school. The school said all students have been secured in the building and another dismissal location and other information will be shared with students and families when it’s available.

The students who were shot are in stable condition, according to the school.

Students will be transported to the Technology Center on Magnolia Street, where parents or guardians can re-unite with students. Proper ID will need to be shown, according to the school. The students of the students who were shot have been contacted directly.

“All students are safe and being accounted for following such a traumatic experience this afternoon,” the school said.

Parents wait to pick up students after drive-by shooting during dismissal at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School (Jason Raven, WSPA)

The school thanked parents for their patience and understanding as the school prioritizes safety.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman tweeted the following statement:

“My heart is heavy for the students & staff at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High impacted by this senseless act of violence. I am thankful for the swift action of first responders and hope that those responsible are held accountable. We must ensure schools are safe learning environments.”

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.