3 dead, 1 hurt in Greenwood Co. shooting, deputies searching for person of interest

GREENWOOD CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a person of interest after three people were killed and another was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Greenwood County.

The shooting happened on Heddy Road around 3:00pm.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies, EMS, and investigators are at the scene.

Jeffrey Powell (From: Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said they’re looking for 36-year-old Jeffrey David Powell in connection with the shooting.

Powell is 6’2″ tall and weighs 260 pounds with a tattoo on his neck.

The sheriff’s office is asking any residents who see Powell to call 911 immediately and do not approach him.

The sheriff’s office said they do not yet know a motive for the shooting but investigators said the person of interest has a relationship with the victims.

Sheriff Dennis Kelly said two females and one male were died and one male was in stable condition at the hospital. Kelly could not confirm the victims’ ages.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division also responded to assist with the investigation.

According to Major Steve Morris with Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has ties to the Grovetown area.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.