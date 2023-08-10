A panel of South Carolina lawmakers have begun an investigation into a $3.5 billion accounting error first revealed last week.

AIKEN , S.C. (WJBF) – A lottery player at an Aiken convenience store is $200,000 richer. The winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was purchased at the 3 Way Food Mart #5 at 755 Silver Bluff Rd. in Aiken for Wednesday’s drawing.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Wednesday’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Wednesday, August 9

4 – 29 – 30 – 32 – 33 Power-Up: 2

Check your tickets. Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

More than 4,300 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 up to $200,000 in Wednesday’s drawing. More than 3,100 players spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by two when claimed.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 878,399.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.