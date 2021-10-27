20-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter in July Shooting

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Monday, Aiken Department of Public Safety made an arrest in a shooting that occurred on July 7th that claimed the life of 22-year-old Jamar Bush at a residence on Dillon Ave. NW.

20-year-old Toby Terrell Fuewell has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in the death of Bush. In arrest warrants, investigators stated that, based on information in the case, they believed the shooting was unintentional but that it was done with reckless disregard for the safety of others.

Though the shooting occurred in July, a public alert asking for information about the whereabouts of Fuewell in connection to Bush’s death were not issued until September 29th.

Fuewell is also being held on a felony weapons possession violation. Because of a felony armed robbery conviction three years ago, Fuewell was not legally allowed to be in possession of the handgun that he’s alleged to have accidentally killed Bush with.