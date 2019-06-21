2-year-old South Carolina boy fatally shoots himself

by: The Associated Press

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say a 2-year-old upstate South Carolina boy fatally shot himself after finding a gun.

Greenville County Sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Ryan Flood says the shooting happened Thursday afternoon near Greenville.

The coroner identifies the dead child as 2-year-old Kayden John Stuber.

Flood says deputies tried to aid the child before paramedics arrived. Stuber was pronounced dead while on the way to a hospital.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and Greenville County coroner are investigating.

The Greenville News reports an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

