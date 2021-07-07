2 people burned during house explosion, fire in Greenville Co.

GREEENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two people were burned during an explosion and fire at a Greenville home Tuesday morning.

Deputies said the explosion and fire happened at 11:30 a.m. at a home on Keeler Mill Road.

Officials said two people were burned. One person was treated on scene and the other was airlifted.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

