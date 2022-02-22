SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Two people were kidnapped at gunpoint early Sunday morning on the campus of Wofford College and forced to go to an ATM to get cash.

Spartanburg Police said the two victims, a Wofford student and the student’s friend, were in a car on campus just after midnight when two people approached them, pulled out a gun, and told them to get in the back of the car.

The victims were then brought to a Bank of America ATM on East Main Street in Spartanburg.

After the victims were released by the suspects, police said they were able to flag down an officer near the corner of West St. John Street and Daniel Morgan Avenue.

The victims’ car was later found near the corner of Greenville Street and Tryon Street, according to an incident report.

Neither of the victims was hurt in the robbery.

The suspects were reportedly wearing all black with ski masks and gloves.

Wofford College sent out an alert to students on Sunday to make them aware of the robbery and kidnapping.

The case is being investigated by the Wofford College Campus Safety and the Spartanburg Police Department.