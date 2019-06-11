2 dead following vehicle fire in Orangeburg County, South Carolina

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Two people are dead following a vehicle fire in Orangeburg County, South Carolina, Tuesday morning.

“We’ve been working with the state Highway Patrol, their MAIT team, and the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety with this incident,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We’re waiting on autopsy reports initially as well as sorting through this vehicle to be able to tell more about what happened.”

Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle fire off Ridgewood Drive at around 5:40 a.m. When the fire was extinguished, it was discovered two individuals were inside the vehicle.

Ravenell said it could be days before any new information could be made available or identities of the victims are known.

Meantime, officials are working to determine if foul play was a factor. We are working to find out the identities of the victims involved.

If you have any information on the incident, they are asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.