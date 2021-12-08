17-year-old arrested in connection to Spartanburg Co. homicide of man found dead in burned car

Jaylan Romunt Whiteside has been charged in connection to a homicide in Spartanburg County. (Spartanburg County Detention Center)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A second person has been arrested in connection to a homicide of a man found dead in a burned car in Spartanburg County.

On Tuesday, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office violent crime investigators made a second arrest in the homicide of Lamar Douglas Jones, that occurred on Blanchard Rd. on Nov. 14, 2021.

Jaylan Romunt Whiteside, 17, of Moore, was charged with Accessory After the Fact to Murder and Arson – Third Degree. Despite the fact he is a juvenile, Whiteside was charged as an adult to the severity of his offenses and booked into the detention Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

We previously reported the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and sheriff’s office investigators were initially called to Carolina Country Club Rd. near Blanchard Rd. for a report of a crash Saturday, Nov. 13. Residents of Blanchard Rd called 911 to report a car had just wrecked into a tree, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The complainants told deputies they didn’t find anyone in or near the vehicle. Responding fire department personnel discovered another vehicle, a stolen car, burning on the side of Blanchard Rd. a short distance up the road.

A man was found dead in the backseat of the burned vehicle, deputies said. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified that person as 37-year-old Lamar Douglas Jones, of Spartanburg.

Investigators determined that both vehicles were involved in this incident.

Jamarous Deangelo Rogers was previously charged with the murder of Jones, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Despite this second arrest, the investigation remains active, and more arrests are possible. Whitside will appear before a magistrate for bond on Wednesday afternoon.