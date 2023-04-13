ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff, Leory Ravenell, has announced a lead in Sunday’s deadly drive-by shooting.

The incident happened at the Southern Lodge on Saint Matthews Road just before noon in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Three people were shot, a 15-year-old died.

He has been identified as Dantavious Dowling, 15, of Poplar Ave in Denmark.

Authorities believe the car pictured may have been used during this crime.

From the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office – 2020 Honda Accord

Deputies are looking for a red 2020 Honda Accord.

If you see this car please contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office.

An autopsy for Dantavious is scheduled for today.