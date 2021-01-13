12-year-old Lexington boy charged with unlawful use of 911

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WJBF) – A Lexington, S.C. juvenile has been charged with Unlawful Use of 911 after swatting calls were made to a neighborhood off Barr Road.

Between December 12, 2020 and December 14, 2020 officers were dispatched to six different incidents said to be critical at different residences in the Vintner’s Wood neighborhood. These calls were about a man standing in a yard with a weapon at a child’s bedroom window, a man holding a family hostage with weapons and explosives, a bomb threat at a home with hostages and a domestic dispute involving weapons and hostages.

Upon investigation, detectives determined phone calls were made from a home in the Vintner’s Wood neighborhood by a 12-year-old boy. On January 6, 2021 detectives executed a search warrant at the home and took all electronic and mobile devices from the home. During searches of the 12-year-old’s devices, videos were found that were taken when the Lexington Police Department deputies responded to the swatting calls.

Swatting is calling the police and falsely reporting critical incidents which leads to an emergency response by law enforcement officials.

“What may have seemed like a game to this child clearly wasn’t as our officers responded to these incidents as if they were really occurring. We appreciate the patience and understanding of this neighborhood, and those involved in these incidents, as detectives worked through this investigation to its conclusion. Parents, please have conversations with your children so that they understand the responsibility and possible consequences for the things that they do on their mobile devices,” said Chief Terrance Green.

These cases will be prosecuted by the Juvenile Court of the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.