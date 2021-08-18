12 arrested in ‘largest operation’ of drug trafficking conspiracy in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Acting Attorney said 12 people were arrested for their roles in the “largest of its kind ever” drug trafficking conspiracy in Anderson County.

The attorney said a joint team of 130 federal, state and local law enforcement officers executed 20 federal search warrants and charged 12 suspects on 34-count federal indictment charges.

During the operation, agents located approximately 15 kilograms of cocaine, with a street value of approximately $500,000, 5 ounces of heroin, 18 pounds of marijuana, 10 guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, $245,000 in cash and and 3 cars.

“Citizens of Anderson County should feel safer knowing that these alleged poly-drug traffickers have been removed from their community,” said the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy.

The 34-count indictment charges the defendants with various drug trafficking and firearms-related offenses that include: drug trafficking conspiracy; possession with intent to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana; distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and crack cocaine; maintaining a stash house; felon in possession of firearm and ammunition; and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The following defendants are in custody:

Dillinger Maston Bolden, a/k/a “Nuke,” 40, of Anderson

Roosevelt Lavar Cousar, 44, of Anderson

Terrance Antonio Martin, a/k/a “Buck,” 34, of Anderson

Kadarrius Ahmad Brownlee, a/k/a “Quan,” 23, of Anderson

Daiquon Jermaine Smith, 26, of Spartanburg

Desmond Laquan Muller, 32, of Columbia

Terrance Jarel Goss, 32 of Anderson

Darius Tyvone Sadler, 29, of Anderson

Christopher Reese Bell, 36, of Anderson

Renardo Lakeith Reed, 38, of Anderson

Montez Obrien Hatten, 32, of Anderson

Elysia Nicole Scott, 32, of Anderson

Tyrone Terrell Dubose, 51, of Anderson (charged in a separate, but related criminal complaint).

Three other individuals were arrested on various state charges.

Agents with the Greenville Resident Office of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) led the investigation with the support and significant participation from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Anderson Police Department, the United States Marshals Service, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, the 10th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office.