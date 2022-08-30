SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJBF) — One South Carolina man has been ordered to pay back more than $2 million after pleading guilty to wire fruad.

According to authorities, Sung Wook Kim, also known as Paul, 36, of Lexington, used a position of trust to defraud his employer, fabricating three contracts with one of the company’s clients and fraudulently signing documents related to those contracts.

According to the evidence presented in court, Kim falsely reported his qualifications when obtaining his employment, and due to Kim’s fraudulent contracts, his employer spent $2,918.962.48 resulting in Kim making $139,250 in bonuses and increased pay

According to authorities, Kim has been sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by a 3-year term of court-ordered supervision, and has been ordered to pay $2,918.962.48 in restitution entering a forfeiture judgment of $139,250.