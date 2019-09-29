South Carolina man saves woman before car goes up in flames in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is being called a hero Saturday night after pulling a woman from a car before it became fully engulfed in flames.

Goose Creek Police say they responded to an accident on U.S. Highway 176 at Myers Road Saturday at 4:45 p.m. According to GCPD, when officers arrived to investigate there was a vehicle that was completely engulfed in flames as a result of the collision.

“The investigation found that a vehicle failed to yield right of way when turning left from Myers Road onto US Hwy 176, which was struck by a vehicle that was traveling on US Hwy 176,” Captain Tom Hill with GCPD said. “The vehicle that failed to yield right of way was pushed back onto Myers Road striking a third vehicle. The vehicle that was traveling on US Hwy 176 came to a rest and the vehicle caught fire with the driver entrapped in the vehicle.” Goose Creek city Fire says the driver was an adult female

A witness who was identified as a black male with dreadlocks ran to the car and helped extract the driver before the car became fully engulfed in flames. A woman who witnessed the extraction posted what she saw on Facebook, hoping to find the man who saved the woman’s life.

Update : 💕💕💕 This angel was Adrian Ross ! Thanks so much for helping me find him!Ellen DeGeneres THIS is an AMAZING,… Posted by Kamrin Rochay on Saturday, September 28, 2019

The woman told News 2 that different on people on Facebook helped her find the man who saved the woman. She identified him as Adrian Ross.

Goose Creek police say the man who came to the victim’s rescue left the scene before law enforcement arrived. Three people were transported to the hospital due to the injuries they sustained in the collision. The extent of their injuries are currently unknown.