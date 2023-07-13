COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Education Lottery is announcing its second largest contribution to education.

South Carolina’s students will benefit from a transfer of $598.3 million in lottery funds for Fiscal Year 2023. This brings the Lottery’s total funding for education to $7.8 BILLION since its startup in 2002. This year’s total was just shy of the record transfer of $607.6 million made in 2021.

Lottery’s Executive Director Hogan Brown says, “It’s remarkable to think that lottery play in South Carolina raises more than $1.5 million a day for education and classrooms of kindergartners, college students and everyone in between can enjoy the value these funds provide.”

Three larger-than-life advertised jackpots that topped over a billion dollars, one a world record $2.04 billion Powerball® prize, along with the introduction of the Lottery’s first $20 scratch-off ticket all contributed to the Lottery’s near record year-end results.

FY 2023 also saw lottery players win more than $1.6 billion in prize money and lottery retailers earn in excess of $169 million in commissions.

Chairman of the SC Lottery Commission, Sam Litchfield adds, “On behalf of the Board, we are so pleased with the Lottery’s continued success. These funds will ensure that South Carolina is the absolute best state to call home and receive a great education.”

Lottery proceeds are deposited into the Education Lottery Account, from which the General Assembly makes appropriations in support of higher education scholarships and grants, K-12 public education programs and community education programs throughout the state.