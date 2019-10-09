South Carolina is adding a new area code

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The latest set of digits will augment the Palmetto State’s oldest area code – 803. In the region stretching from Aiken to Rock Hill with Columbia at its center, new numbers beginning with 839 will be available in the Midlands starting May 26, 2020.

The Post and Courier reports historically, the 803 area code was the only one in the state after World War II ended. In 1995, 864 came to the Upstate. The coastal 843 area code was created in the late 1990s.

Ahead of the new number’s availability, millions of landline callers are asked to practice dialing the area code before every local number. Calls dialed without area codes will stop going through April 25, 2020.