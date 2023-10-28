NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF)- With football season comes marching band season and nine bands in the WJBF NewsChannel 6 viewing area are headed to State Band Competition in Columbia Saturday, including the North Augusta High School Jacket Regiment.

Here is a list of their awards so far this year!

Lead by director, Chuck Deen, they’ve won two competitions so far with their show “Sinister.”

At the Mustang Classic at Midland Valley High School, they won Overall Grand Champions, Division (Class 3A and 4A) Grand Champions, 1st place in Class 4A, High Visual Award and High Overall Effect Award.

At the Silver Spirit Invitational at Silver Bluff High School, they won Overall Grand Champions, Division (Class 3A and 4A) Grand Champions, 1st Place in Class 4A, High Music Award and High Overall Effect Award.

At Lower State, they came in 3rd Place and won the High Music Award.

Barnwell High School, Ridge Spring Monetta High School, Batesburg-Leesville High School, Aiken High School, Strom Thurmond High School, Saluda High School, Fox Creek High School and Silver Bluff High School are also going to state.