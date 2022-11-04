AIKEN, Sc (WJBF) – Vying to continue as Governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster made a stop in Aiken – along with lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and other elected officials.

Speaking on a number of things he would like to carry on if re-elected, Gov. McMaster says helping military veterans in South Carolina get jobs is most important.

“We were the first state in the country to sign a contract with United States Army saying that any veteran any retired military or anyone who served in the military that comes to South Carolina we will guarantee them five job interviews in South Carolina” said Gov. McMaster.

And with mid- term elections just days away, getting people to the polls to vote is another important factor.

“If you haven’t voted already get out tomorrow if you can’t get out tomorrow you got to get out Tuesday that’s the only way to keep this amazing state moving in a forward direction with this governor in that general assembly” said Lt. Governor Pamela Evette



McMaster also says he’s feeling confident about this election.

” the people of South Carolina recognized that each state has the ability and the authority to the extent they have the assets the talent and the will to succeed” said Gov. McMaster.