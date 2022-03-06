SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will hold the 2022 Driver Suspension Eligibility Week March 7 – 11, 2022. The program is for drivers with licenses suspended for certain reasons.

If eligible, drivers can reduce or clear the remaining time of their suspension. No fines or fees are waived during this period.

Drivers with the following types of suspensions are eligible for the program:

Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug-related conviction

Excessive points for someone under the age of 18

Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle

Operating an uninsured vehicle that the driver did not own

Operating an unlicensed taxi

To participate, you must meet all conditions of the suspension(s), visit the DMV branch this week, complete the Driver Suspension Eligibility Application, and pay all fees. No fees will be waived.

The DMV will recalculate the suspension time if you have more than one suspension.

Only drivers who clear all suspension requirements may apply for a license. Depending on the type of suspension, drivers may be required to pass the knowledge and road tests before receiving a new license.

Applications will be processed by SCDMV branch offices during the following days and times:

Monday, March 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, March 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The application process will take place only on Wednesday, March 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Allendale and McCormick branches.

Drivers with suspensions not covered by the program will continue serving those suspensions. For questions related to eligibility, customers can call the SCDMV Contact Center at 803-896-5000.