South Carolina District Attorney, Peter McCoy, resigns at request of President Biden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina District Attorney Peter McCoy announced his resignation Tuesday, less than a year after taking office, according to his letter of resignation.

The signed letter says McCoy’s resignation will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve our great nation and beloved state of South Carolina as United States Attorney,” McCoy said in his letter. “Working daily with the dedicated servants of this office to impartially enforce the rule of law, defend our Constitution, and make our communities safer is a privilege for which I will be forever grateful.”

McCoy took office in March of 2020. His resignation comes at the request of the Biden Administration.

On February 9, CBS reported the Biden Administration would begin asking dozens of attorneys who were appointed under the Trump administration to resign.