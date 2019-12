COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and other agencies are focused on ending the HIV epidemic in the Palmetto State.

On Monday, December 2, several groups will hold a World AIDS Day event. It will be focused on South Carolina’s role in helping end the epidemic by 2030.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the state house in Columbia.