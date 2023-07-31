AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A wooded area off Dixon Airline Road is the proposed site for the biofuel plant that would produce natural gas from organic waste.

“We’re not sure what it is they’re asking for: a special exemption and not disclosing what the process is. What is the feedstock? What do you expect the pollutants to be?” said Savannah Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus.

The Riverkeeper is not the only one asking questions.

The proposed plant site is just east of the historic Spirit Creek Baptist Church that dates to 1800, and the church sees problems if the plant becomes a neighbor.

“Like odor, truck traffic, noise: all of these things could make the church less appealing,” said Reverend Ellis Godbee.

Commissioners say they are hearing from church members about the plant, and it’s not in support.

“Biofuels is something I don’t think they want. It would be nice if the owners of this company reached out to the surrounding area to gain the people’s support,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

But for the plant to move forward, commission support will be needed.

“I do have concerns. Obviously, we want to protect our landfill. We have to make sure we hear from the constituents. It kind of got pushed pretty quickly,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

The plant would be a $37 million investment, but based on the opposition from a historic church and others, city leaders are not ready to hit the gas.