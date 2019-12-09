South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss Universe 2019

Top Stories

by: ABC News,

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) – South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss Universe 2019, giving the country its second title in in three years in a pageant that also saw strong showings from contestants from Puerto Rico and Mexico.

Tunzi, a 26-year-old gender violence activist, said she was forced to abandon her studies for a year because of her family’s economic difficulties, but her modeling work allowed her to continue her education. She studied public relations at Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story