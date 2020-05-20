Sources: Obama White House portrait unveiling not expected

(CNN) – Presidential portraits are traditionally unveiled during their successors’ first terms.

But sources say the ceremony for Obama is not on the calendar at this point.

And, they say the unveiling may not happen at all while Trump is in office.

An administration official says some discussions did occur, but there’s no date on the schedule.

The situation concerning the portrait appears to stem from a chilly relationship between the two leaders.

President Trump has repeatedly lashed out at Obama; even accusing him of committing unspecified crimes.

Obama recently slammed the White House handling of the coronavirus pandemic, without mentioning Trump by name.

The unveiling ceremony is usually politics-free and also involves putting up the portraits of former first ladies.

