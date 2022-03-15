Augusta, GA (WJBF) There were some big plans for some big shows at Lake Olmstead stadium next month but some of those plans are not materializing.

“I was looking for the Soul Fest and see what’s going on we need to find out what exactly happened that made it fall apart,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

Promoters C-4 Live, say the Masters week concerts have not been cancelled, but concerns remain over whether the ground conditions at the stadium will be safe for staging and seating.

The city is waiting for a final report.

“I’m not sure if we’re ready to say just yet if it’s not going to happen, of course based on some of the reporting about infrastructure there it may be in jeopardy,” said Recreation and Parks Director Maurice McDowell.

After the Masters Week shows the city was going to partner with C-4-live for the International Soul Festival starting April 29th organizers saying that event will not be taking place as scheduled at the stadium.

“That’s unfortunate I didn’t know that until last night, it’s going to be a great event, so I guess we will see when we’ll be able to have that,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

These are big events, that are in jeopardy because of conditions at the stadium but changing location is not on the table

“People just think they can move the concert to another venue that is not what they want that’s why it’s called XPR Experience it’s going to be an experience that’s why they want to make it right,” said Commissioner Frantom.

Some events could still go on at Lake Omstead Masters Week but the city is not feeling good about the soul festival, In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The Augusta Economic Development Authority which is leasing the stadium and working with the promoters — says nothing will take place until its determined conditions at the stadium are safe.