AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Memorial Day, a day we honor those who sacrificed their lives in service to our country. As the popular country song says, “All gave some and some gave all.”

Some feel it’s intended to be a serious holiday, and say that, over time, it has morphed into a day for barbeques and celebration.

There are different opinions on what the proper greeting for this day is. Some veterans are taking to social media saying they are irritated when people say “Happy Memorial Day.”

Others express that they are uncomfortable when they are thanked for their service, because the day is about those that didn’t make it home.

Retired Army Brigadier General, Jeffrey Foley said that for many, it is a somber day.

Foley explained that for some, freedom to celebrate holidays is why they risked their lives. For others, it’s a very personal day.

“You know, Memorial day is really just a day that the United States has declared as a day of reflection for all those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for their country. So, it’s a day of reflection. It’s a day that we established so that we don’t forget,” said Foley.

Foley appreciates and respects the need for those who lost family members and brothers and sisters at arms to war. But, he said he enjoys the celebration of the day as well, adding he plans to have dinner with his father-in- law, a World War II veteran.

“The reason why we risk our own lives to preserve the national security of the Unites States of America, is to have holidays, is to create time. Three day weekends for families to barbecue and enjoy family. That’s all part of this too and I love it!” Foley said.

Some sentiments that may be considered more appropriate for online posting, are “Thank you to the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” or “Remembering and honoring our heroes.”

An interesting fact– Memorial Day is one of the few days flags are ordered to fly at half-staff then full-staff. It should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon only. Then raised briskly to the top of the staff until sunset.