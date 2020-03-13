Some US colleges cancel, postpone graduation over virus, including SCAD

BOSTON (AP) – Some U.S. colleges are starting to cancel or postpone spring graduation ceremonies over fears about the new coronavirus.

Schools including Brigham Young University, the Savannah College of Art and Design and Berea College are among those telling students they have canceled currently scheduled commencement ceremonies.

Dozens of other schools say it’s too soon to make a decision, leaving families wondering whether to book flights and hotels and students unsure of whether to purchase caps and gowns.

Some students acknowledge the need for caution around graduation but say they still would feel robbed if they missed such an important milestone.

