Some residents concerned growth in Columbia County could bring more traffic and congestion

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Columbia county is one of the fastest growing counties in Georgia.



” I see its potential so I would like to see a lot of growth and development,” Malachi Rivers said.



It’s seen a 30 percent population increase since 2010.



” I feel like we’re becoming overpopulated very quickly,” Jasmine Sams said.



Some people who live in the area said the traffic and growing population has outgrown the infrastructure.



“There’s so much growth happening so quickly they can’t keep up with expanding the roads and lights to actually make it safe for travelers,” Sams said.



Columbia County planning commissioners recently heard a request to rezone 15 acres of property on Washington road and expand The Belmont Apartments.



It was met with opposition from some residents who don’t want to see an increase in traffic in what they say is an already congested area.



” We feel like there’s going to be a lot more traffic. If you’ve ever been down that road it’s an absolute nightmare to get out of,” Dennis Mason said.



During Thursday’s planning meeting commissioners approved a motion to withdraw the plans.



They also heard rezoning requests for a 17-acre residential development off Hereford Farm road.