AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Several renters at the Landings at 237 apartments in August are getting a non renewal of lease letter and given a month to vacate the property.

Talesha Jacobs is a single mom with five children between the ages of 6 and 11. She holds down two jobs to be able to afford rent without Section 8 help, and she’s confused as to why her lease isn’t being renewed.

“It stated that I can’t renew my lease and I would have to leave the property by July 13th. It stated that they didn’t have to give me a reason. When I did call, they hung up in my face,” Jacobs explained.

Jacobs has lived at The Landings at 237 for two years. She says she hasn’t caused any trouble or filed complaints until recently and believes that’s why the complex isn’t renewing her lease.

“When it rains really hard, there’s a leak at the front door, which I did complain to them about. They didn’t fix it,” she said. “I did have to call code enforcement on them the beginning of last month about my air conditioner going out. They said, oh, there’s no Freon in stock so we can’t do it. We’ll get to it when we get to it, because it’s not an emergency.”

We spoke to several tenants who say others got the same letter. Those we spoke to off camera say, if the complex isn’t renewing leases, they need to know.

“That’s all I wanted to know, was what was the reason why. Because I pay my rent on time, never gave y’all any problems as far as complaints or anything in that nature,” said Jacobs.

In Georgia, landlords do not have to give tenants a reason for not renewing their lease.

Jacobs says she spent the day crying and worrying over how she was going to find a new home for her family in time.

“And it’s just kind of hard with 5 kids. Because now I have less than– it’s really less than 30 days– to find a place. It’s going to take me a minute to go look for a place, process the application, and to be out.”

NewsChannel 6 did speak with a woman in the leasing office and she said the only tenants who got a letter owe a balance.



Jacobs says she is up to date on her rent and has receipts to prove it.