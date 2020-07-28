Some Regal Cinema locations to re-open in August

(CNN) – Ready to head back to the movies?

The nation’s second largest cinema chain plans to reopen some of its locations in the U.S. next month.

Regal Cinemas announced it will reopen on August 21st.

The company says theaters that open their doors will enforce health and safety measures, including requiring its employees and customers wear masks.

Regal operates 549 locations in 42 states.

The theater chain has not said which locations will start operating again in august.

But health departments in Los Angeles, New York and many other locations have not given theaters in their areas the okay to welcome back guests.

Latest Headlines: