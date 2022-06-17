TRENTON, S.C. (WJBF) — Joyce Reynolds and Betty Sexton are like grandma and her best friend. They love the Lord, have great recipes, are sassy, and tell it like it is. They are filled with stories, including one involving a woman in a wheelchair who was determined to see the festival every year. “Some people said, ohoh, you can’t do it, but we showed ’em. We could!,” Betty Sexton told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Sexton and Reynolds have worked the peach festival since the beginning. A community meeting jump-started the project to raise money to add lights to the ball field. The pair is now the co-grand marshals for the event. “We mulled it over and decided that we’d try it,” Sexton said. And they did — creating memories as the festival continue to grow. Ms. Joyce has fond memories of her mother as she watched the parade from her wheelchair. “She drove herself up here until she got where she couldn’t, and I would go pick her up,” Reynolds said. So, she enjoyed the festival where she said everybody was having a good time and there was good music entertainment in the park.

Over the years, the community gathered at the park and the gym. “One night we made, tried to make ice cream and about three o’clock in the morning, we didn’t know who put the, who put eggs in, who put sugar in,” Sexton said laughing. “So we had to quit. That’s when we started getting our ice cream from a vendor,” she added.

It eventually got popular. “We sold about 17, 3 gallon things of it. We’d make our own peach cobbler. Most everybody loves to go get a dish peach cobbler, then go get the ice cream put on top of the peach cobbler, she said.

If you want to make your own cobbler, Ms. Betty will tell you how. “It’s very easy, very easy. Now I build my peaches, cut ’em up, cook them. Then when I get ready to make the cobbler, I’ll put ’em in a pan, put butter in the bottom, put peaches in it, then make your topping and put it in one. And bam!” Sexton said. Shawn asked, “Do you add a dash of love into it?” Sexton laughed.

The Ridge Peach Festival is a family affair with generations participating. “My youngest son lives in 96, but they’ll be down Saturday morning. My oldest son lives down the street, he worked for the first 35 years when he got sick. I’ve got two granddaughters, that’ll be over here, dipping ice cream, two grandsons-in-law be dipping ice cream,” Sexton said.

If you ever lose something, you’ll eventually find it. One woman found her missing coat a year later. “I put it out the same place that they had left it. Well, this lady came up, and I heard her screaming, ‘I found my coat. I found my coat.’ They asked, ‘where has that coat been all the year said, I thought I had left it the ball field’. I said, ‘no, ma’am, I’ve had that coat in my office all this year’. She said, ‘I thought I had lost it’.”