Some of Anthony Bourdain’s items are up for auction in Savannah

(ABC NEWS) – More than a year after the death of celebrity chef, Anthony Bourdain, his estate is officially auctioning some of his items…

and a portion of the items have found there way to Savannah.

Anthony Bourdain’s estate is auctioning off nearly 200 lots of his personal items that he collected throughout his adventurous life.

In his life the late Anthony Bourdain connected with people all over the world.

From far and wide Bourdain gathered an incredible amount of possessions.

The collection includes sculptures, paintings, a custom made tuxedo by Tom Ford, and jewelry that all belong to the late chef.

Part proceeds will go to students who want to travel the world.