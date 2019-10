WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) — Another day, another scam — this time in Wagener, South Carolina.

Officials say spam emails are going out to some local businesses indicating your business has been voted the Best of Wagener.

“The town IS NOT behind this endeavor,” officials stated.

You’re asked not to click on any links within the email. “The town of Wagener is not responsible for what happens if you click on this email or its attachments,” officials added.