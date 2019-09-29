Some Breezy Hill Water & Sewer customers asked to boil water following main break

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Some Breezy Hill Water & Sewer Co., Inc. customers are asked to boil their water.

Residents who experienced an interruption in service or low water pressure living on Seminole Drive & Cherokee Dr. to Hwy 1 & 78 and Seminole Dr. & Thompson Ave. to Hwy 1 & 78 are asked to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute prior to drinking or cooking, until further notice.

The incident is due to an unexpected main break on September 29.

“There has been no confirmed contamination of the system. However, because of the interruption in service, the potential for contamination exists,” General Manager Jeffery C. Lowe, Sr. said in a news release.

“Also, any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes,” the release added.

We’re told the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is working with the water system to handle the problem.

If you should have any questions, can contact the water system at (803) 663-6455.