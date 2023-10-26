AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The proposed 2024 general fund budget is calling for a nearly 5% increase in spending next year and that some city leaders saying they would like to see the proposed budget cut by 0.5% or $1 million.

“Housing is slowing down I know that from construction we’re going to have to fill that void and I don’t want to have to lean on the taxpayers,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

But other commissioners want to cut out the talk of cutting the budget. “If we take the route that’s being suggested those cuts the Sheriff’s Office will suffer Magistrate Court and other court areas will suffer public transit will suffer,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

Interim administrator Takiya Douse wants commissioners to say what they want to see cut. “I asked the commission for some additional direction and some guidance on if that is the will of the body where would you like to see those cuts because if I come through and make some recommendations it may not be to the pleasure of others,” said Douse.

The commissioners are taking a look at the budget for the operational audits of each city department they approved earlier this year. The budget calls for $300,000 to cover the costs but the preliminary bids are in at $450,000 dollars.

“I think we need to go back to the drawing board you know the last number we had was about $300,000 now we’re looking at 450,000. That’s a $150,000 increase,” said Commissioner Tony Lewis.

City leaders are asking questions looking at cuts but also calling for spending increases in other areas. So, another work session planned in about two weeks.