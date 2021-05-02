Some Aiken County residents under boil water advisory

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Some residents in Aiken County are under a boil water advisory.

According to the Valley Public Service Authority Water System, people living in the area of Augusta Road and Aiken Boulevard from Rhoden Street to Cemetery Road, on the Old Warrenville Water System, that water service has been interrupted in order to perform system repairs are under the advisory.

Once water service is restored, those customers that experienced an interruption in their water service, or low water pressure, are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking, until further notice. Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

We’re told there has been no confirmed contamination of the system. However, because of the interruption in service, the potential for contamination will exist.

If you have any questions, contact the water system at (803) 593-2053.