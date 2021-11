FORT GORDON (WJBF) – A U.S. Army soldier in training at Fort Gordon has been indicted for distributing child pornography.

Joshua Gamble, 29, of Fort Gordon, was indicted by a U.S. District Court Grand Jury on one count of Distribution of Child Pornography.

FBI agents investigating illegal distribution of child pornography through a chat app, arrested Gamble in October on a complaint based on activity that took place on August 10th and 11th, 2021.