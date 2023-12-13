Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Julia Hicks was at the Municipal Building for license tags, and she knows getting here can be difficult.

“It sure can I have a hard time parking sometimes I have to ride twenty minutes before I can get a parking space,” said Hicks.

And it’s getting more difficult 60 parking spaces are currently out of service due to a construction project.

“There is some pain hopefully we’ll reach our six-week timeline, we choose this time of year to do it because it’s the holiday’s people are on vacation,” said Interim Central Services Director Ron Lampkin.

What is taking up the parking spots?

The city is installing solar panels over 32 parking spots to provide power to the building’s boilers. What that will do us save us on energy about 14 to 16 thousand dollars by doing this installation there also was a rebate for the energy savings of about 250- thousand dollars,” said Lampkin.

To allow for the shortage of spaces employees are being directed to use the nearby James Brown arena parking lot

“And we have shuttles going back and forth from 7:30 AM to 5:30 Pm each and every day,” said Lampkin.

When completed, the project will not only provide power to the boilers but offer up almost three dozen covered and shady parking spaces.

“Would you use a solar paneled parking spot in the future?”

“Yes, I will,” said Hicks

But that will not be the case for the spots reserved for the mayor and commissioners

“No reserve spots will be covered it’s on a first come first serve basis if you want to get that covered parking,” said Lampkin.

Which should be ready middle or late January in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.