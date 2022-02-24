(NewsNation Now) —Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. The following reactions are the latest tweets from U.S. President Joe Biden and White House press secretary Jen Psaki, among other lawmakers and politicians.

U.S. President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden denounced Russia’s actions immediately after Putin announced military action against Ukraine.

“The prayers of the world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.” 9:40 PM · Feb 23, 2022

He continued in another tweet:

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.” 9:56 PM · Feb 23, 2022

Biden also released a statement condemning Russia’s actions.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden took a call about the ongoing attack on Ukraine.

“@POTUS was briefed on a secure call this evening by Secretary Blinken, Secretary Austin, Chairman Milley and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan about the ongoing attack on Ukraine by Russian military forces.” 10:32 PM · Feb 23, 2022

White House press secretary Jen Psaki added that the White House is monitoring the situation:

“@POTUS is closely monitoring the developments in Ukraine and he will continue receiving regular updates from Jake Sullivan, his National Security Advisor. He also spoke with his UN Ambassador, Linda Thomas Greenfield before the UNSC meeting this evening.” 8:45 PM · Feb 23, 2022

Minster of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba

Kuleba demanded that action must be taken into Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

The world must act immediately. Future of Europe & the world is at stake. To do list: 1. Devastating sanctions on Russia NOW, including SWIFT 2. Fully isolate Russia by all means, in all formats 3. Weapons, equipment for Ukraine 4. Financial assistance 5. Humanitarian assistance 10:58 PM · Feb 23, 2022

Kuleba tweeted early Thursday morning about Putin’s invasion of Ukraine:

“Putin has launched a full-scale war against Ukraine. Strikes continue on peaceful Ukrainian cities. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend and win. The world can and must stop Putin. It’s time to act — just now.” 9:58 PM · Feb 23, 2022

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Trudeau on Wednesday issued a statement on Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

“Tomorrow morning, I’ll be meeting with G7 partners to collectively respond – including by imposing sanctions additional to those announced earlier this week. These reckless and dangerous acts will not go unpunished.” Canada calls on Russia to immediately cease all hostile and provocative actions against Ukraine, and withdraw all military and proxy forces from the country. Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected. Canada condemns – in the strongest possible terms – Russia’s egregious attack on Ukraine. These unprovoked actions are a clear further violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and of Russia’s obligations under international law and the Charter of the UN. 10:38 PM · Feb 23, 2022

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)

“We pray for the people of Ukraine as they defend against Putin’s attempt to rebuild the old Soviet Union. Biden must stand up to Putin and immediately levy severe sanctions against Russia — starting with removal from the SWIFT banking system. The USA stands with Ukraine.” 9:30 PM · Feb 23, 2022

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL)

Rubio went on to clarify what he meant about the launches.

“To clarify what is underway is a full scale & comprehensive military assault throughout #Ukraine Airborne & amphibious landings, missile strikes from air, ground & naval forces, electronic & cyber attacks & a large ground force to occupy a large swath of territory.” 10:05 PM · Feb 23, 2022

REp. Adam Schiff (D-MA)

“This is Putin’s war,” Schiff tweeted. Senseless, tragic, and barbaric. We must enact debilitating sanctions on Russia and cut them off from the global economy. And, in the meantime, we pray for the Ukrainian people. And an end to this madness.” 10:16 PM · Feb 23, 2022

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.