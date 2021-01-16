Social media post mentions “RCSD”, group plotting attacks now until inauguration; Richmond County officials say its not their agency

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has been made aware of a social media post and/or text message circulating around which states the following:

“Last night a Deputy whom works for RCSD told the family that local supremacist/KKK members originating out of Lexington are planning to attack from now until the Inauguration. They are plotting against Blacks especially black women bcus in their eyes we are easy targets! Please be vigilant! Try not to do anything alone especially after dark! This is not a hoax or a rumor! He showed paperwork that the police department has! In their words..they’re taking their country bk! Its really scary and please take what I’m telling you SERIOUSLY! We have to continue to live but just be careful and watch your surroundings!

Pass this on to others!”

The message is referring to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in South Carolina and not our agency. There are no credible threats regarding our agency (RCSO) and Augusta. Our agency is not aware of any credible threats for RCSD either.