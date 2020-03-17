‘So You Think You Can Dance’ auditions canceled

(CNN) – “So You Think You Can Dance” is canceling in-person auditions because of covid-19.

The try-outs were to be held in Los Angeles, Miami and New York City.

Hopefuls who submitted online will still be in consideration.

Those who were invited for the next stage in the auditions will be contacted by the show with more information.

Auditions can still be submitted until March 22nd.

The coronavirus has forced late night talk shows to perform without studio audiences while “Saturday Night Live” is on hold for the time being.

