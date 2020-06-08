Snoop Dogg to vote for the first time in 2020

(CNN) – Rap superstar Snoop Dogg says he plans to vote for the first time in 2020 to cast out President Donald Trump.

The 48-year old rapper says he was under the mistaken impression he couldn’t vote because of his past felonies.

But his criminal record has been expunged and he says he wants to set an example by voting in the upcoming fall election.

The Long Beach, California rapper has been spending the past several weeks sheltering in place.

He said even though he’s not out in the streets protesting, he’s still using his platform and his music to spread the message.

