TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Just in time for summer, Georgia’s largest public beach is banning smoking in the sand.

City officials on Tybee Island decided to snuff out cigarette smoking and use of other tobacco products on its beaches in an effort to reduce litter.

Temporary signs warning visitors of the change went up when the ban took effect Wednesday.

Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen says violators will merely be given warnings during the first 30 days.

After that, lighting up on the beach will come with a price.

Citations start with $50 fines and could increase to $300 for repeat offenders.