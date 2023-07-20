AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A year after the City of Aiken received a grant for renovations at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, some argue the renovations fell short of expectations.

“I can’t understand how they were thinking of not including the flooring in the first phase of ADA renovations when they are doing work interior to the building,” George Buggs said.

In 2022, all doors, entrances, and restrooms at Smith-Hazel Recreation Center were renovated to make them accessible to everyone. The HVAC system was also upgraded. But there are concerns about the condition of the gym floors.

“About four years ago. And we complained about it a lot of times, but nothing ever was done,” Anthony Scurry added.

City leaders say the gym wasn’t part of the scope of the renovations provided by funding.

We learned staff walked the floor with a civil engineer. They reported no hazards.

“We do have flooring contractors scheduled to come later in the month, to look at the floor to see if there’s a solution for those hollow-sounding spots that I think the public has identified,” Parks, Recreation & Tourism Director Jessica Campbell said.

“I’m still waiting to see who is gonna be doing the evaluation of the floor, who is gonna be doing the repairs of the floor, or who is going to be doing after the evaluation, who’s gonna be replacing the entire floor,” George Buggs requested.

The concerns raised by those who frequent the center are significant. “If you could just get rid of those dead spots, it’d be a better place to play basketball,” Scurry added.

“The late Betty Gilles would roll over in her grave to see that this floor is, is as hazardous as it is for basketball players and seniors.

Meanwhile, city leaders won’t know if repairs or replacements are needed until this fall.