ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Several organizations are coming together to help the residents of Allendale.

The Smart Box, along with Golden Harvest Food Bank, will hold a distribution drive for citizens of Allendale County. The event will take place Thursday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the former Allendale County African-American Cultural Center on Flat Street.

The organizations will give out the following items:

Toilettes

Water

Snacks

Gatorade

Diapers

Juices

Protein Shakes and more

Counselors will be available if anyone is experiencing depression or anxiety from the impact of the weather event.

The organizations are also looking for volunteers. Call 803-508-5837 if you can help.