Small plane crashes in Allendale County

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — Authorities are investigating a small plane crash in Allendale County, South Carolina.

County Administrator Bill Goodson told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk that the incident happened sometime between 10- 11 a.m. on Friday, August 7. “It was near our airport. It might’ve been they were trying to get to our airport. There’s a big field and a wooded area you had to drive a little ways to where the plane crashed in the field,” he said.

The two people survived and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. We’re told the FAA is en route to the scene of the crash.