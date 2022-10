SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the SWAT team was called to the SC Department of Juvenile Justice Broad River Road Complex.

According to SLED, the SWAT team was called after a disturbance that authorities say injured one staff member and one juvenile.

Authorities say that before noon everyone was accounted for, and the scene was secure.

According to SLED, this is an ongoing investigation, and no further details are available at this time.