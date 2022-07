DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) – Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are asking for any tips that could lead to the apprehension of 22-year old TreQuan Stokes of Orangeburg, S.C.

Stokes was involved in a shooting in Denmark, S.C. on June 15th, 2022.

He may be driving a light blue Honda or black Dodge Charger.

Officials say Stokes is considered Armed and Dangerous.

Those with information should contact (843) 782-3822